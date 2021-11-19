GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A former high school football coach is facing federal charges related to the production of child pornography, officials announced Friday.
Moshe Michael Imel, 51, of Owings Mills has been charged with five counts of production of child pornography involving two minor victims.READ MORE: Investigators Believe Vehicle Hijacked By Vicosa And Bynum Was Still Moving When Fatal Shots Were Fired
According to the indictment, within a period of two months in 2018, Imel persuaded and coerced a victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce photos. He also did the same, on three different occasions, in one month, in 2020 with a second victim.READ MORE: Vigil Underway For Gianna & Aaminah Vicosa In York County
If convicted, Imel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 for every five counts.MORE NEWS: Orioles Add Six Players, Headlined By Top Prospect DL Hall, To 40-Man Roster Ahead Of Rule 5 Draft
Authorities believe there could be additional victims. Suspect abuse can be reported to e to HSI’s tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form.