FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man missing since Oct. 16.
Daryl Stottlemyer was last seen in the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick wearing a flannel shirt and jeans, according to the office.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Saturday
He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears gauges in his ears.READ MORE: Cool Saturday With Clouds Later In The Afternoon
If you have information about Stottlemyer’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046.MORE NEWS: 'They Were Beautiful Girls': Vigil Held For Giana & Aaminah Vicosa In York County Friday Night
MISSING – Daryl Stottlemyer – 27 – 6-foot-1 and 230 lbs. w/brown hair & hazel eyes.
Daryl was last seen on Oct. 16 at the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick, wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, & has gages in his ears.
If you have any info., call 301-600-1046. pic.twitter.com/ZqpVqKnplV
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021