By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man missing since Oct. 16.

Daryl Stottlemyer was last seen in the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick wearing a flannel shirt and jeans, according to the office.

He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears gauges in his ears.

If you have information about Stottlemyer’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046.

