CHICAGO, IL (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced star quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a non-COVID related illness.
Adam Schefter Tweeted just moments ago that the Ravens organization has had the virus affect several players including Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Center Bradley Bozeman and several others.
Jackson is in Chicago at Soldier Field but will not play.
The Raven will turn to rookie Tyler Huntley out of Utah for today’s game.
