ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County ties a record for homicides in a year.

Police identified the victim of Friday afternoon’s murder on Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill as Adia Smith. The 24-year-old woman was the county’s 49th homicide of the year, tying the county’s record set in 2019.

“Every day, everywhere, it’s just getting out of control,” said Donnie Landon.

Sunday night, a 16- year-old boy was shot in a Middle River parking lot. Signs of the shooting remain in the door of a nail salon.

Workers told WJZ the boy ran into the Geresbecks Grocery Store for help.

“When I came out to get in my car, it was taped off by the crime tape,” said Robin who works in the plaza.

The most bizarre county crime this weekend started off at Crossroads Circle Saturday night around 11 p.m. There was property damage, but no one was hurt. About 20 minutes later, another building was shot up and officers found the front of the Essex District Courthouse had been shot at.

Police said the shooter fired off some more shots here on Nakota Court before officers took him into custody Sunday morning up near Loch Raven Reservoir.

For those in Middle River Monday, the rise in violent crime is a crisis for the community to solve. “They [police] can only do so much and I just don’t understand what’s going on with the world, man,” Landon added.

“I just think it’s everywhere. No one has any devotion to light or being. People don’t care,” Robin said.

Police have not announced an arrest yet in the murder of Adia Smith. They have charged 44- year-old Lloyd St. Rose in connection with the courthouse shooting. He is being held without bail.