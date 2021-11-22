BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trey Mancini was named the recipient of the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year Award, Major League Baseball officials announced Monday.

Mancini is the first Orioles player to receive the award. The award has been presented annually since 2005.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer during Spring Training of 2020 — right after the best season of his career. Weeks later he began six months of chemotherapy treatment and missed the entire 2020 season.

Mancini returned to the field in 2021 and appeared in 147 games for the Orioles. He slashed .255/.326/.432 (142-for-556) with 33 doubles, 21 home runs, 77 runs scored, and 71 RBI.

His 38 multi-hit games ranked second on the Orioles. He tallied an extra-base hit in career-long six-straight games from July 21 through the 28. He also drew a walk in a career-high eight-straight games from Sept. 3 through the 14 tied for the sixth-longest streak in O’s history and marked the longest streak by an Oriole batter since Brian Roberts.

In July, Mancini participated in the 36th MLB Home Run Derby and finished as the runner-up behind Pete Alonso. He became the first O’s participant since Mark Trumbo in 2016 and the 17th O’s participant in Home Run Derby history.

His 59 home runs are the most by an Oriole batter in Home Run Derby history. Mancini hit career home runs No. 99 and 100 on June 20 vs. Toronto, becoming the fastest player in Orioles history, who began their career with Baltimore, to reach 100 career home runs. He became the 28th player in franchise history to hit 100 career home runs in an Orioles uniform.

Mancini was also recognized by his peers, who chose him as AL Comeback Player in balloting for the 2021 Players Choice Awards. He was also named AL Comeback Player of the Year by The Sporting News in the publication’s annual survey of players, managers, and executives.

Mancini was also named the Orioles’ 2021 nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.