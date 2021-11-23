MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A new record no one wants. Baltimore County hits 50 homicides so far this year.
With crime up, Baltimore County Police are stepping up patrols as we head into the holiday season.
“I’m going to try to go in here and get toys for my daughter, “ said shopper Santee Anderson.
Thousands of people are expected to flock to the stores early and they’re ready to spend money.
"I spend like over $500," said shopper Anita Cureton.
Baltimore County Police say it’s been a pretty violent year with homicides and ATMs theft, and for the holidays, they’re beefing up patrols.
“Our patrol officers are very, very hyper-focused they continue to conduct these patrols around Baltimore County with a focus on commercial establishments, “ said Baltimore County police Chief Melissa Hyatt.
Police say leave the valuables at home and remember to be discreet with your cash, walk in well-lit areas and never leave your purchases in the car in plain sight.
"I'm prepared, " said Cureton.
“I think it will help a lot because I think if people see police they’ll usually be less likely to act like fools.. Act crazy things like that, “ said Anderson