HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Guinness Open Gate Brewery is releasing two new stouts inspired by favorite treats of the holiday season, the Gingerbread Stout and Chocolate Mint Stout.
The 6% ABV Gingerbread Stout is a Mid-Atlantic release. Warming spices are used in the brewing process, offering aromas of sweet malt, ginger and cinnamon, the brewery said.
Dried mint and pure cacao boost the flavor profile of the Chocolate Mint Stout, which was aged in bourbon barrels, the brewery said. At 10.8% ABV, the national release is sure to pack a punch.
Both stouts are limited releases.