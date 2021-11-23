BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday joined Baltimore City leaders to celebrate and discuss a $22 million grant for the city’s East-West Corridor Transportation Project.

The grant came from the highly-competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. It’s part of a $50 million investment that includes another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from Baltimore City DOT.

“There were about $10 billion in requests for $1 billion of funding in this program, so only the most compelling projects were able to make the cut and get funded,” said Buttigieg. “And this was one of them for so many reasons.”

The transportation project will enhance the 10-mile route currently served by the CityLink Blue and Orange bus lines, which run from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County.

Among the improvements planned are at least 10 miles of dedicated bus lanes, real-time arrival signage, ADA access improvements, and enhancements to pedestrian and bike safety like crosswalks and a buffered bike lane. Many of the improvements are designed to improve buses’ on-time performance.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he remembers waking up at 5:30 in the morning for the bus in West Baltimore just to get to high school on time in East Baltimore on time.

“Whether you are a student taking public transit to school or a seasoned resident hoping to make a doctor’s appointment, or simply trying to get to work on time, this project will greatly improve connectivity and access,” Scott said.

Buttigieg said the project was compelling and was chosen for the grant because it connected people to jobs, education, service and each other.

The bus routes connect several residential communities and employment centers like the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the central business district of downtown Baltimore and Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

“The point of transportation is to connect people, not to disconnect, and now we have an opportunity need to do something about that,” he said. “The East-West priority corridor is an ambitious vision to connect the city, to create jobs, and to help more people in Baltimore access opportunities.”