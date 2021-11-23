LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI may not have been a packed house Tuesday, but the Transportation Security Administration is expecting things to pick up over the weekend as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While many Americans stayed home for the holiday or chose to hit the road to avoid flying last year, families are once again taking to the skies. TSA is predicting elevated travel between now and Nov. 28.

Reginald Stephens, TSA’s acting federal security director for BWI, said the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019 set records. But while the agency predicts travelers will be greeted by long lines, they aren’t expecting any records.

“TSA officers nationwide screened nearly 2.9 million passengers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving [2019],” Stephens said Tuesday. “That’s the most travelers screened in a single day in TSA’s 20-year history.”

The potential for long lines wasn’t enough to deter fliers like Randy Bordin, who told WJZ he’s traveling for a long-overdue visit with his loved ones.

“We’re going down to see my in-laws to have Thanksgiving together for the first time since the pandemic,” Bordin said.

Others, like Jose Carrillo, are heading out of the country.

“I’m flying to Atlanta with a connecting flight to Cancun,” Carrillo said.

Some, like Ilashia Rush, got to the airport early in anticipation of crowds. Instead, they were pleasantly surprised to find that wasn’t the case.

“I thought it was going to be really busy, but so far it’s been okay,” she said.

For those of you flying over the holidays, it’s a good idea to know what you can pack and what you should leave home – before you head out to the airport.

“People are going to be traveling with food, they’ll even come to checkpoints with full frozen turkeys,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

But travelers won’t be allowed to bring every dish on the plane. According to TSA, solid items can go through security checkpoints. But liquids, especially those over 3.4 ounces, should be placed in a checked bag.

“If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, it should go in your checked bag,” Farbstein said.

Travelers are also reminded to wear masks at the airport and arrive well before their flight is set to depart.

TSA has a free downloadable app, “My TSA,” which travelers can use to search for items they’re allowed to bring on the plane.