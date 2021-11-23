CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Milford Mill Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the unit block of Stockmill Road just before 5:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the suspect fled the scene but they believe the incident may have been targeted.

Homicide detectives are investigating.  The woman’s murder marks the 50th homicide in Baltimore County in 2021 — setting a new record high.

