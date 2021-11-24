ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 17-year-old Zorra Timpson.
Timpson was last seen in Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Mansfield Road.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 110 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Timpson's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 410-307-2020.
