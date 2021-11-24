CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Local, Maryland, Missing Teen, news, Police, Zorra Timpson

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 17-year-old Zorra Timpson.

Timpson was last seen in Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Mansfield Road.

READ MORE: Woman, 33, Shot In Stomach In Cherry Hill

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 110 pounds.

READ MORE: Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Holiday Stress

Anyone with information regarding Timpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 410-307-2020.

MORE NEWS: Will Your Holiday Package Reach Its Destination On Time?

 

CBS Baltimore Staff