LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — It’s that time of year again: the 32nd annual Festival of Trees kicks off this weekend.
The annual event, which benefits the children and families served by the Kennedy Krieger Institute, runs Friday through Sunday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.READ MORE: Child Struck & Killed By Marc Train Wednesday Afternoon
Festivalgoers can buy designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses, and there will be plenty of items up for auction.
Additionally, the festival will play host on Friday and Saturday to a drive-through toy drive, featuring giveaways and appearances by Ravens cheerleaders and Santa.READ MORE: The Surprising Reason Why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Labels Are Upside-Down
The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those days. Everyone who drops off a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation will receive a special gift.
The Kennedy Krieger Institute is a nonprofit group that serves children with learning disabilities and other developmental conditions.MORE NEWS: Keep Those Turkey Juices Out Of The Sink To Avoid A 'Fatberg,' DPW Officials Say
For details on this weekend’s festivities and tickets, visit the Festival of Trees’ website.