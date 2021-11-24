BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced $10,000 in rideshare credits to provide sober rides home during the holiday season.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Governors Highway Safety Association partnered to provide 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to Marylanders. The credits become available Wednesday at 4 p.m. until the first of January or while supplies last.READ MORE: Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras On I-83
“No one should ever get behind the wheel of a car and drive impaired, and we hope that this creative new initiative will encourage more Marylanders to make better choices,” said Governor Hogan. “This holiday season, it’s critical that we work together to protect our families, friends, and neighbors.”
The program aims to encourage safe travel in a season that sees heightened impaired driving. Last year, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured in Maryland due to impaired driving, according to the Governor’s Office.READ MORE: Underground Fire At Parkville Shopping Center 'Under Control,' Firefighters Say
To redeem a credit, open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to their account.
Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign. For more information, visit Uber.com/Safety.
MORE NEWS: Royal Farms Arena Redevelopment Approved By Board Of Estimates, To Cost At Least $150M