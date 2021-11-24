BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Planning a huge Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Not everyone has the time or resources to pull it together, and for some people, the prospect of going to a restaurant on Thanksgiving is very appealing.

Thankfully, there are a few spots in Baltimore that will be open on Thanksgiving. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or something entirely different, these have you covered.

Apropoe’s – Harbor East

Located within the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, Apropoe’s will be serving traditional Thanksgiving food. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will tweak their hours slightly but will remain open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will serve both breakfast and a special homestyle Thanksgiving meal.

Boston Market

Boston Market will remain open for Thanksgiving Day and will serve traditional plated Thanksgiving meals.

Captain James Landing Seafood Restaurant and Crab House

Captain James Landing will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will have the choice of ordering from their standard seafood menu or from a special curated Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are recommended and can be made here on their website.

Citron

Local outdoor dining restaurant Citron will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance on their website or by phone.

Dennys

Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving day, offering both their standard menu items as well as the Turkey and Dressing pack. Certain individual restaurants may be closed due to staffing issues, so be sure to call ahead and check.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve standard food items. Hours will vary based on location, so be sure to call and check.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Their buffet will feature Thanksgiving-themed food and hours will vary by location. Be sure to call ahead and check.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve their classic pancakes. Hours will vary by restaurant, so be sure to call ahead.

McDonald’s

Many chain restaurants like Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A and Burger King will remain closed. However, McDonald’s will remain open. Hours will vary based on each individual restaurant, so be sure to call ahead.

Rusty Scupper

Local favorite Rusty Scupper will host their annual all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Day Buffet between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Reservations at least an hour in a half in advance are required and the restaurant will also offer non-traditional Thanksgiving items.

Twist Fells Point

Twist Fells Point will be offering an in-person meal featuring traditional Thanksgiving food items. However, a reservation is required. Users can make the reservation here on their website.