BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday claimed left-handed pitcher Cionel Pérez from the Cincinnati Reds.

For now, the team’s 40-man roster is full, but the club could potentially remove players and pass them through waivers to free up spots. And it should be expected, as there are currently zero catchers on the roster.

A native of Cuba, Pérez appeared in 25 games for the Reds last season and had a 6.38 ERA and 1.708 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). In 45 major league games across four seasons, Pérez has a 6.04 ERA and 1.579 WHIP.

He spent his first three seasons with the Houston Astros organization, the previous home of Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. The Astros signed Pérez to a $2 million deal in December 2016, two months after the team voided a $5.15 million contract with the pitcher due to concerns with his physical, according to a report on MLB.com.

The 25-year-old has had better numbers in 89 minor league games, 40 of them starts, tallying a 3.60 ERA in 252 1/3 innings pitched. In 2021, he had a 3.26 ERA in 30 1/3 minor league innings, striking out 41 batters.

Last week, the Orioles added six players to the team’s 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect minor leaguers in the Rule 5 draft, scheduled for Dec. 8.

Players who signed at age 18 or younger and have five years experience are eligible to be selected if they are not on a team’s 40-man roster. Players who signed at age 19 or older and have four years experience are also eligible if they are not protected on a 40-man roster.

The draft date could be pushed back if the players and the league do not agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. The current deal is set to expire on Dec. 1.