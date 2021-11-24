PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An underground fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a Parkville shopping center sent thick smoke billowing into the air.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at a shopping center near the intersection of Joppa and Harford roads, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Images uploaded to Twitter by the fire department and volunteer fire companies showed thick black smoke coming from manholes in the parking lot.

#pvfc29 Truck 297 & Utility 299 are on the scene of an underground fire in the 9600 block of Harford Rd in #Parkville. Smoke can be seen from miles. Avoid the area. If in the area, stay away from man hole covers. pic.twitter.com/EBJSoaNTAZ — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) November 24, 2021

It took crews less than an hour to bring the flames under control.

The fire department said the fire started in the storm drains below the shopping center after an unknown product ignited.

No one was hurt and authorities said there was no damage to nearby businesses.

The Maryland Department of Environment was called in to deal with the environmental impacts, the fire department said.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area.