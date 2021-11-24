BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is all about making sure you get to your Thanksgiving location and have what you need to make it a delicious one. Whether it’s eggs, spices or maybe even a Baltimore-exclusive pie, many are spending Wednesday picking up some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving table.

Rachel: Tell us what do you have here?

Lourdes Hyatt, shopping: “This is just some last-minute shopping to top off the thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.”

Rachel: What are some of your thanksgiving plans and how will these last-minute items factor in?

Shanna Hines, shopping: “I’m just going to be spending time with family. So, I’m going to be doing a lot of cooking, baking and will contribute a good portion of the food to our meal.”

And what is thanksgiving without the proper dessert?

There were long lines outside Dangerously Delicious Pies in Canton, which is filling orders all day long.

“Just getting a few pies because we’re going to her family’s house for Thanksgiving, so we have to have a centerpiece for the dessert table,” shopper Tres Elliot said.

Owner Mary Wortman says “pie is love.” It could justify lining up in the chilly outdoors for Thanksgiving dessert.

She said business has picked up quite a bit this year since more people are now able to dine together with family and friends, where pie is often the centerpiece.

“It is our busiest time, we call it our Super Bowl,” Wortman said. “When they come here, get something homemade and take it to wherever they go, I always say, ‘pie is love.'”