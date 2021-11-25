CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One firefighter sustained minor burns responding to a fire in the Brooklyn area, WJZ has learned.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to three homes on S. Hanover Street, near the line with Anne Arundel County.

The residents in all three homes were able to get to safety.

Both Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County fire units responded to the scene.

The road has been temporarily shut down in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.