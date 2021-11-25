ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health paused the release of the state’s COVID-19 metrics on Thursday and will do so again Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
The agency will also pause data updates on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
"When reporting resumes, updates will include both the days encompassed in the pause and the standard 24-hour changes in metrics," the department said on its website.
On Wednesday, Maryland reported 905 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data.
The positivity rate in the state approached 4% and there were more than 600 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19.