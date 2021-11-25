BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a chilly and frosty night, expect a very pleasant Thanksgiving!
Highs are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 50s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. For the evening, clouds will increase and light showers are expected between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.
A colder forecast is expected for Black Friday but there will be plenty of sunshine.
The weekend will be chilly as well with highs in the mid-40s. Saturday will be sunny with highs near 45 degrees. Sunday, a quick-moving system will bring clouds and the risk of light rain or wet snowflakes if the precipitation begins early enough in the morning.
Sunday’s highs are expected to reach 47 degrees after a morning low of 33. Look for a chilly but mainly dry Ravens game with temps in the upper 30s.
Monday, the sun returns with a cool high in the mid-'40s. Slightly warmer air will arrive next week as we reach 50 degrees again with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Happy Thanksgiving!