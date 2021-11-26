BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the stomach in West Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded to the intersection of Presbury and Calhoun Street to investigate a shooting, where they found the 35-year-old man. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said the victim is being uncooperative with detectives investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
