Hi Everyone!

Wind and wind chill will be the story as you are reading this and through tomorrow. The wind, behind the overnight frontal passage, came marching across the state during the late morning hours. And it hit like a wave. From a breeze to what felt like a gale. Matter of fact some marine advisories have mentioned gale force winds at times.

The net result for us will be wind chills in the mid 30’s dayside and ten degrees colder at night. Just remember back on earlier this week, and there you have a snapshot of today and tomorrow. Clear and dry, though, will make your holiday running around, (should you be so motivated), pretty easy. After all, you can dress for the cold.

Sunday’s expected “Clipper” is showing, on both the GFS and European models, the trend to lift a bit North of the area. We first saw this yesterday, and the consistency in data is giving us a high confidence factor. Yes, you could see some mixed precip or snow flurries but it should not be a “day buster.” As a matter of fact, we are trending temperatures into the mid 50’s for Sunday afternoon. A warm-up if you will. I do not anticipate a lot of travel problems Sunday but do indeed stay weather aware.

I hope your Thanksgiving was a good one, and that the vibe continues through this holiday weekend.

Marty B!