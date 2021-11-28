BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is on the scene investigating a shooting where multiple people were shot including a 16-year-old.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Montford Ave. According to officials on the scene, there were approximately 30 shell casings on the ground.
There were multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but all of the injuries are non-life-threatening according to police.
UPDATE: The commissioner just spoke: – He confirms seven people were shot on North Montford.
– All of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
– One of the victims is 16-years-old.
Not many other details are available as police continue to investigate @wjz pic.twitter.com/fgTuorM4wZ
— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) November 28, 2021