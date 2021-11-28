CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is on the scene investigating a shooting where multiple people were shot including a 16-year-old.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Montford Ave. According to officials on the scene, there were approximately 30 shell casings on the ground.

There were multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but all of the injuries are non-life-threatening according to police.

