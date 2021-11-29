OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Even though the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 16-10, coach John Harbaugh knows star quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to dwell on the four interceptions he threw on Sunday night.

“That’s what he’ll be thinking about, I know how he is,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.

After the game, Jackson said he was “ticked off” about the four errant throws.

But the coach said he wouldn’t be making any major changes with the offense or his signal-caller, noting that Jackson still made some great plays against Cleveland and did enough to get the win. (As CBS Sports reports, he was the first quarterback to win despite four interceptions since Andy Dalton in 2013.)

Jackson was 20-of-32 for 165 yards and one touchdown, plus the career-worst four interceptions. He added 68 yards on the ground.

The next step for Jackson and the rest of the Ravens is, as Harbaugh put it, “keeping to the grind, embracing the grind of it” ahead of next Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

“So you just kind of embrace that and go to work, and try to get ready for the next game,” he said. “Put the game plan in, practice the game plan, understand your opponent as fully and completely as you can, and go play football. And that’s what we’ll do. Every week is a different week.”

The team doesn’t look for a “grand answer, some psychological diagnosis” after its games, Harbaugh added.

“It’s about playing a very competitive game for three-and-a-half hours and preparing for the week to do it, and do the best you can, play your best game,” he said. “And that’s really all you can do.”