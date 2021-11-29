BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure!
Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing.
Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland.
The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and west of the Beltway, however, a brief snow shower or a few flurries could sneak their way into Baltimore as well.
An Alberta Clipper system will bring a few flurries/snow shower to parts of the area tomorrow morning.
Little to no accumulation is expected across central Maryland. Even in the mountains, the forecast calls for less than 1″ of snowfall accumulation as this system swings through the area.
If you live south and east of the city, you are out of luck if you were hoping to see a few flakes. Instead, just expect an increase in cloud cover for a period of time during the first half of Tuesday.