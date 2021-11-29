BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will soon allow riders on public transportation to bring personally owned e-bikes and e-scooters on buses, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink and the MARC Train, the agency said Monday.

The updated bike policy takes effect Dec. 1.

Maryland Department of Transportation officials said the change creates a more seamless commute for people using multiple modes of transportation.

“Whether you’re walking to a bus stop, driving to a transit hub, riding your bike to work or any of the various combinations of travel options, we have to continually eliminate barriers to travel,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Today’s policy expansion is one more step.”

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold added the revised policy “demonstrates our commitment to providing a more satisfactory door-to-door travel experience, while expanding our riders’ travel options to and from our transit modes.”

Under the policy, e-bikes must be 50 pounds or less. Gas-powered scooters and bikes are prohibited even if they also run off a battery.

Riders must fold e-scooters when boarding a bus and place them between their legs while seated or close by when standing. E-bikes should be placed on the bike rack on the front of the bus.

E-bikes are only allowed in the last car of a Light RailLink train.

On both the Light Rail and Metro SubwayLink, riders with e-bikes must hold their bikes upright in the priority seating area and clear a path for seniors and people with disabilities, who have priority for this seating.

E-bikes and folding e-scooters are not allowed to be stored in overhead storage bins on the MARC train. Riders with standard e-bikes must use bike cars.

For more information on rules and restrictions, users can view the full revised policy here at the MTA Website.