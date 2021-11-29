Baltimore (WJZ) — Oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle will visit the National Aquarium this week to speak on her new book, “National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey”.
According to the National Aquarium website, the event, "An Evening with Dr. Sylvia Earle", will take place on Wednesday and be open to the public.
During the event, Earle will speak on the history and beauty of the ocean, as well as the challenges it faces.
She will also share images from her book. Following the lecture, Earle will answer questions from the audience.
Earle has been an explorer in residence with National Geographic since 1998 and was the first female chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Those interested in attending can purchase a ticket on the National Aquarium website. The speech will also be live-streamed on Facebook.