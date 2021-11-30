BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that the extended weekend of shopping deals are behind us, if you’re looking for an opportunity to help others this holiday season, it’s the perfect time to do so on Giving Tuesday.

Maryland is home to over 30,000 nonprofit organizations. These organizations have been responding since the beginning of the pandemic providing many essential services to our communities while at the same time trying to stay afloat.

In Baltimore, some organizations have people volunteering in person while others are accepting donations online.

Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was created back in 2012 to encourage people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

“It’s another opportunity to prove the power of the people and what we can do to help benefit the city,” said Torrey Smith, founder of youth and family-based local organization LEVEL82.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles spent their morning at Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland to spend time in the kitchen and pack meals to get delivered to those in need.

“One of the things we find when we go out and deliver meals is that there’s a real joy that comes with it in something you may not have anticipated,” said Bill Fitzgerald with Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland.

Across the region, many nonprofit organizations are raising money to go directly back into the community.

“We can’t do anything without the support of the community,” said Smith.

LEVEL82 has a goal of raising $82,000 this year.

“Every dollar matters, and the support as always means a lot to us. It also means more to the people that we have the ability to support,” said Smith

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture is hosting a social media campaign to also raise money.

“Our focus is on how we can use this day to give back to the educational purposes that are really at the root of the mission of the museum,” said Terri Lee Freeman, executive director of Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture.

But organization leaders say its not about how much you donate, it’s all about the act of giving back and celebrating kindness in our community.

“It absolutely is the gift that keeps giving,” said Freeman

For a link to learn more about Giving Tuesday and ways you can participate, click here.