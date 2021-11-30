BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Phineas.
This pup is believed to be a Shi Tzu-Poodle mix who weighs 10 pounds and is estimated to be about 2 years old.
When Phineas arrived at Baltimore County Animal Services as a stray, he was a mess and his eye was in bad shape.
Since then, though, he’s transformed into the cutest, most playful and loving little dog.
Phineas is currently being fostered, but he's available for option through TRU Rescue.
To learn more about Phineas, visit the organization’s website.