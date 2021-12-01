BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Applications are now officially open for Crab Tank, an annual pitch competition in which small businesses and start-ups compete for $25,000.
The startup competition comes courtesy of Baltimore Homecoming, which launched the program in 2019.
Crab Tank received more than 40 applications in 2019. Of those applications, five were chosen.
In order to be eligible, participants must generate revenue through paying customers, be able to provide a live product/demonstration and live within 50 miles of Baltimore.
The event will take place as part of Amplify 2022, Baltimore Homecoming’s three-day gathering of Baltimore natives and alumni.
"We had an overwhelming response to the first competition and are thrilled to be able to bring it back thanks to M&T Bank's continued support," Robbin Lee, Baltimore Homecoming's executive director said. "Baltimore serves as a welcoming city for startup and technology businesses, and we're excited to help foster new connections and awareness and provide funding for Baltimore entrepreneurs."
Applications will close on Jan. 14. Those interested in participating can find out more information here.