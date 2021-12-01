BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, Baltimore City is canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
Citing costs and logistics associated with the annual event, the city announced Wednesday morning it will not host the 2022 New Year's Eve Spectacular.
“As much as we would like to kick off the New Year with a fireworks celebration, after reviewing the logistics, costs, and other considerations given our recent Labor Day fireworks event, the City has decided not to proceed with fireworks this New Year,” Deputy Mayor for Community and Economic Development Ted Carter said. “We are planning on returning to a more predictable, traditional schedule in 2022 as we continue to emerge from COVID-19 and resume normal event planning.”
Traditionally, the event is held in Baltimore's Inner Harbor and features a fireworks spectacular along with live music.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which produces the annual event, said it stands by the city’s and Mayor Brandon Scott’s decision to scrap the annual event.
In lieu of the fireworks display, the city is promoting a slate of other holiday events including Thursday's Monument Lighting in Mount Vernon, Christmas Village in Baltimore at West Shore Park and skating at the Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink.
It’s the second consecutive year the fireworks have been scrubbed. Last year, the fireworks show was canceled due to crowd restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.