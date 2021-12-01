ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A state trooper was struck by a sport-utility vehicle during a Wednesday morning traffic stop in Montgomery County, authorities said.
It happened about 6:10 a.m. on the left shoulder of southbound Interstate 270 near the Route 28 exit after Trooper Brian DeHaven pulled over a Kia sedan, according to Maryland State Police.
Police said DeHaven's patrol vehicle was parked behind the Kia with its emergency lights on and he was standing near the Kia when a Toyota SUV struck the trooper and both vehicles.
DeHaven was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning.
Neither of the other drivers was hurt in the crash.
It’s unclear yet whether the Toyota’s driver, a 44-year-old Germantown man, will face charges in the crash, which remains under investigation.