BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Anne Arundel County.
Cpl. Benjamin Lazic was off duty when he was arrested on two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault, Prince George's County Police said.
Details about the corporal's arrest weren't released, but the police department described it as "domestic-related."
The police department said it suspended Lazic without pay and opened an internal investigation into his conduct after learning of his arrest.
"The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling," Police Chief Malik Aziz said. "If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable."
Lazic, a patrol officer, has been with the Prince George’s County Police Department since 2013.