BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect has been arrested in the the murder of Evelyn Player, a longtime employee of Southern Baptist Church who was stabbed to death inside the East Baltimore church earlier this month.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called a news conference Thursday afternoon to release details on the arrest, which was announced Wednesday night. No details about the suspect or a possible motive have been released.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Baltimore Police Headquarters. Harrison will be joined by Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Player, 69, was found fatally stabbed inside a bathroom at the church shortly after 7 a.m. Nov. 16, about an hour after she let contractors inside to perform renovation work on the church. Her slaying shook the community and led Gov. Larry Hogan to offer a $100,000 reward for tips leading to her killer’s arrest.

Bishop Donte Hickman, the church’s pastor, told WJZ he was “elated” after learning police had made an arrest in Player’s murder, saying members of the church have been “praying for justice” in the case.

“She did not deserve to be taken from us after giving a life of faithful service,” Hickman said.

Harrison praised the Baltimore Police Department and State’s Attorney’s Office for their efforts to bring Player’s killer to justice.

“They have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” the commissioner said. “Hopefully justice can be served, and we bring closure to the family.”

Mayor Scott said his heart goes out to Player’s family.

“No family should have to endure the insufferable pain of losing a matriarch to violence, especially inside their hallowed house of worship,” he said. “As this family continues to heal, I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison and the State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure justice will be served for acts of violence in our community.”

