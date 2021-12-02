(CBS Boston) — San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell feasted upon the Minnesota Vikings for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. To be fair, the Vikings run defense this season doesn’t exactly measure up to the Purple People Eaters. But Mitchell draws another favorable matchup this week, when the 49ers visit the Seahawks in Seattle. In Week 12, the Seahawks struggled to contain Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson, who had about the same number of touches as Mitchell did. With Deebo Samuel still out in San Francisco, Mitchell should have plenty of opportunities to pile up fantasy points.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 13 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 23.6 (24.8 PPR)

RB: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 9.0 (11.0 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 7.8 (11.5 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.8 PPR)

WR: Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 8.4 (12.3 PPR)

TE: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.3 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 22.8 (23.6 PPR)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 7.2 (9.7 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 8.8 (13.4 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.8 PPR)

TE: Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team , Projected Points: 6.2 (10.0 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team , Projected Points: 19.6 (20.4 PPR)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 9.0 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.5 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.8 PPR)

TE: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Projected Points: 7.2 (11.8 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

RB: Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 6.2 (9.4 PPR)

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.6 (9.1 PPR)

WR: Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.5 PPR)

WR: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.1 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 7.2 (11.4 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 6.2 (8.3 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 10.0 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.1 PPR)

TE: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots , Projected Points: 5.4 (8.7 PPR)

TE: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Projected Points: 7.2 (11.8 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 18.8 (19.6 PPR)

RB: Damien Harris, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.2 (9.1 PPR)

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 10.0 (14.2 PPR)

WR: Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 5.0 (10.2 PPR)

TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 3.8 (7.5 PPR)