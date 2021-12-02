REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A student was arrested Thursday following a fight at Franklin High School that sent another student to the hospital.
In a letter to parents, Principal Kieran O'Connell said a fight involving two students broke out Thursday morning in the school locker room. O'Connell said one student was injured and airlifted to the hospital, while the other was arrested.
"I want to assure you that this altercation did not involve weapons of any kind and that BCPD has made an arrest," O'Connell wrote. "We will also take swift action in accordance with the BCPS Student Handbook and policy."
The principal said the school day will carry on as scheduled.
A Baltimore County police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ that one person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody. It's unclear what, if any, criminal charges the second student might face.
Details on the students’ ages or the circumstances surrounding the fight weren’t immediately known Thursday morning.