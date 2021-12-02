ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — This will be Superintendent George Arlotto’s final year overseeing Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

With his contract set to expire in June, Arlotto announced Thursday that he will leave the school district at the end of the school year.

In a letter to school district staff and families, the superintendent said the decision wasn’t mutual. He said he wanted to stick around, but the Board of Education told him he won’t be appointed to a third term.

“This decision is one of the most important and unique for a Board of Education, as hiring a superintendent is solely in its purview. I have every intention to continue my work on behalf of our students and school system until my contract expires at the end of June,” Arlotto wrote. “I wish our Board, our awesome staff, our families, and the Anne Arundel community only the best as you move forward, collectively, to support, nurture, and love our students.”

The decision marks the end of Arlotto’s 15-year tenure with the district. He was hired in 2006, holding various executive roles before he was appointed to a four-year term as superintendent in July 2014. He was reappointed to a second term in July 2018.

“While I may not know where life’s journey will take my next, I am certain that AACPS will continue to thrive,” Arlotto said. “As a school system focused on the needs of students, orchestrated by thoughtful, caring, compassionate, talented and professional educators and staff, our students will continue to grow and succeed.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released a statement in response to the news, calling Arlotto a “consummate professional with a huge heart and an unwavering commitment to children and education.”

“He has served this county with distinction throughout his nearly eight years as AACPS Superintendent, and he will be missed,” Pittman said in part. “I am confident that Dr. Arlotto will facilitate a smooth transition, and that the Board of Education will choose wisely after a careful search for the superintendent who will lead us into the future.”