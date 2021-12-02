BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The redeveloped Lexington Market will add a new vendor, Charro Negro, and retain one, Dancing Potato, that’s had a stall since 2013, developer Seawall said Thursday.
This will be the second location in the city for Charro Negro. For 13 years, owners Jesus and Gabby Romero have operated a restaurant in Greektown offering tacos, tortas, quesadillas and other cuisine inspired by Mexico City.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Police To Issue Update On Arrest In Evelyn Player's Murder
“These are the recipes of my mother and my mother-in-law, Mexico City-style tacos and tortas,” said Jesus Romero. “I’m a real history buff and when I saw that the new Lexington Market was calling for vendors, we wanted to be a part of its legacy.”READ MORE: 2 More Sports Wagering Applications Forwarded To State Committee; Five Casinos On Track To Open Sportsbooks By December
Tiffany Johnson, owner of Dancing Potato, opened her stall selling loaded baked potatoes — toppings include crab meat, jerk chicken and taco meat — eight years ago.
“Dancing Potato started because cooking was something my mom and I did together, and since she passed, we’ve grown and can’t wait to join the new Lexington Market,” she said. “We’re unlike any other business in Baltimore with the range of toppings we put on top of a baked potato; people just love it.”MORE NEWS: Arlotto Leaving Anne Arundel County Public Schools In June
Seawall has so far named a lineup of 19 vendors at the new iteration of Lexington Market, which is set to open in 2022.