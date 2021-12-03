JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash in Jessup Friday afternoon, Howard County Police said.
Police said around 1:15 p.m., Alberto Rivera-Lopez of Halethorpe was driving north on Dorsey Run Road near Patuxent Range Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car. Rivera-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the second car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dorsey Run Road was closed for about four hours. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.