ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Annapolis, thanks to residents and businesses who joined with the Annapolis Jaycees for the annual Hanging of the Greens Saturday.
Teams worked together to deck the businesses by hanging bows, lighted garland and wreaths that will light up Annapolis at night.
This is the Annapolis Jaycees' largest fundraiser, which supports their programs throughout the year. The Annapolis Jaycees started the Hanging of the Greens in 1976.
Volunteers will take the browned greens down in January.