BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fun fact, there are more than 100 different varieties poinsettias. A lot of them can be seen at the H.P. Rawlings Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Pink, red, white and speckled poinsettias, the beautiful plant has taken center stage at the conservatory.

“Today’s the opening day of our holiday display, so we have all the poinsettias displayed in a beautiful arrangement,” said Sandy Reagan, greenhouse supervisor.

Thousands of them on display, all for sale, all grown by Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks’ horticulture staff.

It’s home-grown, so you’re getting something so you’re getting something that was grown here in Baltimore. It supports us and we feel that our poinsettias are the very best,” Reagan said.

This year’s theme, “Back on Track,” is fitting for several reasons as the world works to get back on track post-pandemic, but also because of the model train set on display.

“It kind of has a winter and Christmas theme to it and that’s where we put our focus,” said Doug Albrecht of the Baltimore Society of Model Engineers.

Those who stopped by to check out this year’s poinsettia show were not disappointed.

“Oh, it’s beautiful. It’s very beautiful,” visitor Ronald Flamer said.

The show runs through Jan. 2. You even can buy the plants, and the money goes to the conservatory.