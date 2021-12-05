COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) – The University of Maryland will make an appearance at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
This is will be the 28th time the team will make an appearance at a bowl game when they take on Virginia Tech. The matchup is set to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
“We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “Returning to postseason play is the next step in the upward trend of our program.
The Terps head into the postseason with a record of 6-6 while playing the 19th toughest schedule in the country. After beating Rutgers, they were eligible for this bowl game for the first time since 2016.
Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Terps and he set single-season records for both passing yards (3,595) and completions (308). He ranks among the top three in the Big Ten in almost every passing category.
The Terps are 16-15 all-time against the Hokies and played Virginia Tech five times when both programs were members of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
For more information on Maryland’s bowl game and to purchase tickets, visit Maryland Football Bowl Central.