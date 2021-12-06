BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working what’s described as a serious crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Anne Arundel County.
The crash was reported by Anne Arundel County Police about 8:45 a.m. on I-97 near Route 32.
The wreck briefly shut down traffic in both directions on I-97 while police investigate, but police said the northbound lanes reopened about 9 a.m.
There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or the number and extent of any injuries.
Northbound I-97 has reopened to traffic. Investigation continuing. #MDTraffic https://t.co/EUfsGnH3nj
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) December 6, 2021