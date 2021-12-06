CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Interstate 97

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working what’s described as a serious crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Anne Arundel County.

The crash was reported by Anne Arundel County Police about 8:45 a.m. on I-97 near Route 32.

The wreck briefly shut down traffic in both directions on I-97 while police investigate, but police said the northbound lanes reopened about 9 a.m.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or the number and extent of any injuries.

