ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After winning a second term, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley is being sworn in Monday afternoon.
The swearing-in ceremony is being held about 1 p.m. in downtown Annapolis following a parade–featuring color guard, marching bands and city officials–stretching from Calvert Street onto West Street.
Buckley, who will be joined by members of the Annapolis City Council, is expected to deliver remarks after the ceremony. CBSN Baltimore will carry the mayor's remarks.
An Inaugural Ball will be held Monday evening at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.