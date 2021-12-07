ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer charged in a domestic incident has been suspended, the police department said Tuesday.
Cpl. Tyler Brennan, an eight-year police department veteran, is the subject of an internal investigation that began Monday, according to the police department.READ MORE: ATF Offering $5K Reward For Information On Case Of Man Who Was Fatally Shot, Burned Inside Car; Person Of Interest Sought
The police department did not elaborate on the allegations against Brennan, but Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Award called them “disturbing.”
“I take these matters of public concern seriously, and we will cooperate with the Office of the State’s Attorney to investigate these allegations,” Chief Awad said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: The Latest Update On The Potential For Wintry Precipitation Wednesday
Based on a preliminary investigation, Cpl. Brennan has been charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment, the police department said.
The agency has suspended Brennan without pay. His police powers will remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Offers Employees $1,000 Incentive Pay To Get Vaccinated
Brennan, who was assigned to patrol duties, was hired by the agency in May 2013.