By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, children ages 5 to 11, vaccine clinics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Tuesday announced four additional vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.

All the clinics run from 5-7:30 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 14
Severn Elementary School, 838 Reece Road, Severn

Wednesday, Dec. 15
Mills-Parole Elementary School, 1 George and Marion Phelps Lane, Annapolis

Tuesday, Dec.  21
Point Pleasant Elementary School, 1035 Dumbarton Road, Glen Burnie

Wednesday, Dec. 22
Waugh Chapel Elementary School, 840 Sunflower Drive, Odenton

Registration for appointments will open Wednesday at 7 p.m. Second doses will be administered at the same schools at a later date.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine on Nov. 2, the county has held clinics at 24 elementary schools and administered shots to 1,700 children, the school system said.

Additional clinics at school sites are being planned for January, the school system said.

