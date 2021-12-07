ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Tuesday announced four additional vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
All the clinics run from 5-7:30 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Severn Elementary School, 838 Reece Road, Severn
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Mills-Parole Elementary School, 1 George and Marion Phelps Lane, Annapolis
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Point Pleasant Elementary School, 1035 Dumbarton Road, Glen Burnie
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Waugh Chapel Elementary School, 840 Sunflower Drive, Odenton
Registration for appointments will open Wednesday at 7 p.m. Second doses will be administered at the same schools at a later date.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to Pfizer's pediatric vaccine on Nov. 2, the county has held clinics at 24 elementary schools and administered shots to 1,700 children, the school system said.
Additional clinics at school sites are being planned for January, the school system said.