BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roland Park Elementary Middle School was placed on lockdown briefly Tuesday in response to a threat, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said school administrators learned of an incident Tuesday morning between parents that “escalated to a threat.” The nature of the threat wasn’t specified.
School staff notified police, and the campus was locked down. The spokesperson said the building was secured and the situation was “resolved quickly and safely.”
“At City Schools, safety is a top priority, and we work daily to ensure a positive environment for teaching and learning,” the spokesperson told WJZ.