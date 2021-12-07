BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brand new school for Northeast Baltimore students showcases the importance the city is placing on education, outdoor learning spaces and new technologies.
Northwood Elementary School, off Loch Raven Boulevard, will open its door to students and staff after winter break. The 100,000 square foot facility has 14 acres of outdoor space for a sports field, a playground and outdoor learning space.READ MORE: Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing
It’s a dream 10 years in the making.
Northwood Principal Erita Adams has wanted better for her students and staff for years, and it has finally been realized with a state-of-the-art learning facility. The investment cost $45 million.READ MORE: Daughter Of Keith Smith Testifies, Says Her Father Killed His Wife Jacquelyn
It’s our duty to make sure this generation of young people and every generation that follows have the necessary tools to succeed in the modern world,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.
“I think its wonderful, wonderful that they’re opening a new school,” said Margaret Stokes, whose grandchildren attend Northwood Elementary. “I brought them up here and let them see it and they said ‘aw a new school’ so they’re excited.”
The CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, Dr. Sonja Santelises, emphasized how important surroundings are to education.MORE NEWS: After Social Media Allegations, Police Investigating Claims Of Sexual Assaults, Gang Violence At Aberdeen High School
“Our young people matter,” she said. “Our young people deserve the best, and buildings are foundational to that best occurring.