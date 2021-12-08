ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The latest in a monthlong string of ATM robberies was at a gas station in Howard County overnight.

Surveillance video caught the brazen theft, in which the suspects smashed a van into the Exxon storefront around 3 a.m. Wednesday and took off with the ATM filled with cash.

“This all happens in about a minute,” Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said. “Its obvious from the surveillance video that this is not the first rodeo for these people. They don’t leave tracks behind, they cover their faces, wear gloves.

Police recovered the van allegedly used in the robbery in Baltimore City, and they determined it was stolen, which makes it harder for police to identify the suspects.

Howard County Police said it is working with Baltimore City Police and Baltimore County Police to get the group of thieves behind bars before it happens again.

Apurva Patel, the owner of the gas station, told WJZ it feels like something like this always happens to the hardest working people like himself and his family.

“You work your behind off all year round try to save some money Christmas time comes and this happens,” Patel said.

He put up a temporary wall and had a new ATM brought into the store just hours after the smash and grab. Now, it sits in the back corner.