By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting near Johnston Square Park.

Derrick Creek, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Johns Wilford Jr., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 30 near the corner of E. Chase Street and Hillman Street, police said.

Officers found Wilford, 46, shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Based on their investigation, homicide detectives zeroed in on Creek and got a warrant for his arrest.

Creek, who was taken into custody in Allegany County, was transferred back to Baltimore, where he’s being held without bail.

